Sule Lamido varsity matriculates 948 students

The Sule Lamido University (SLU) Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State, has matriculated a total of 948 students drawn from the three faculties of Education, Humanities and Natural and Applied Sciences.

Speaking at its 6th matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Lawan Sani Taura, said a total of 970 students were admitted out of which the Faculty of Education had 227, Faculty of Humanities 427 and Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences, 319 students.

He said it was out of that number that 948 completed their registration and are now bonafide members of the university community, a statement said.

The Vice-Chancellor urged the newly matriculated students to restrain themselves from all vices such as examination misconduct, theft, cultism, drug abuse and absenteeism and always refer to the Students’ Handbook as it contained all the do’s and don’ts in the university.

Professor Taura also listed some achievements of the university which include the graduation of 774 students in the five sessions and conduct of several public lectures.

While congratulating the students for their success in getting admitted into the university, the V-C also advised them to always refer to the Guidance and Counseling Unit for advice and counseling.

