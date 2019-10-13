Suicide: Government urged to prioritize mental health

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State, Dr. Shehu Sale, has stressed the need for government and other stakeholders to prioritize mental health in Nigeria.

Dr. Sale described the rate of suicide incidences in Nigeria as disturbing and called for more attention to mental health as given to other areas such as HIV/AIDS, maternal health and others.

He was speaking at 2019 World Mental Health Day celebration tagged “Mental health promotion and suicide prevention as a global challenges” organized by the hospital.

According to him, suicide should not be viewed merely as only a mental health problem because the menace is becoming a global concern, noting that suicide was more common among adults and young adolescents between 15 and 39 years of age.

He listed depression, emotional trauma, economic challenges, neglect, financial imbalance and joblessness among others as some possible causes of suicide.

Dr. Sale pointed out that the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated that about 800,000 people die annually from suicide worldwide.

