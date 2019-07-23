Suicide: Gender activist recommends modern approach to deal with mental disorder

ADVERTISEMENT

A Gender Equality Advocate, Anisa Ari, has called on the Federal government to explore modern approach to mental disorder amongst Nigerian youths, to stem the growing tide of suicides.

Ari, who is also The Senior Programmes Coordinator of Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), an NGO, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the alarming figures of Nigerians suffering from mental health required modern and effective approach to tackling the health challenge, especially amongst the youth population.

ADVERTISEMENT

“According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 30 per cent of Nigerians suffer from mental illness, that means over 60 million people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the wake of the worsening economic challenges, mental disorder has increased and there is the need for government to adopt measures to tackle it.

“Modern approach to dealing with mental disorder needs to be explored.

“Nigeria has trained personnel to manage this, but lack of knowledge and awareness on the issue of mental disorder is a major challenge,” she said.

She also said that the issue of mental disorder had not received the required attention in Nigeria, leading to avoidable consequences.

According to her, people with suicidal tendencies usually show signs which are ignored, due to wrong perception.

“Mental health is gravely undermined in this part of the world, and this has led to bigger problems which have not been addressed.

“People who are suicidal have often times, show signs, but due to how the society perceives or blinds its consciousness to this very serious and delicate issue, their situation deteriorates and stories of suicide are rife.”

Ari said that legislation against suicide could only be effective if the root causes werere identified and tackled.

“Legislation is not even helping because it does not reflect the current situation and live experiences.

“Taking away snipers and other harmful chemicals is not enough, we need to deal with the root causes and behavioral issues that lead to such irreparable pain and loss of the youths of Nigeria.”(NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App