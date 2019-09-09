  1. Home
Submission of Bayelsa, Kogi gov'ship candidates ends today – INEC

By Abbas Jimoh Published Date
INEC)
File photo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the submission of list of nominated candidates for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship elections ends today.

The commission had fixed last Thursday as deadline for the conduct of party primaries for the November 16 governorship elections in the two states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said today was the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.

He said INEC would receive all nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Abuja and that all nominations must be received latest 6pm today, September 9, 2019.

“The commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two states.

“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the commission as it will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” he said.

 

