SUBEB begins enrolment drive campaign in Benue

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) at the weekend began enrolment drive campaign aimed at bringing out-of-school children in the state back to school.

The newly sworn-in chairman of SUBEB, Rev. Emmanuel Aper, at a town hall meetings and rallies held in Gwer West and Agatu Local Government Areas organized by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in conjunction with Benue SUBEB, charged stakeholders in Basic Education to support the Board and UBEC in restoring the lost glory of public schools.

Aper, who was represented at the event by the Acting Director, Social Mobilisation, Adanu Eigege, noted that in addition to government’s determination to turn around basic education in the state, a meeting was held with UBEC to work out modalities for a successful conduct of enrollment drive campaign.

He assured stakeholders of the board’s commitment in collaborating with them to tackle challenges confronting basic education.

UBEC Director, North central Zone, Dr Ene Adikwu, in her address disclosed that the management of UBEC wants more than ever before to transform basic education in its entirety so that Nigerian children would receive sound and qualitative education to becoming great leaders and contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Also speaking, UBEC State Coordinator, Augustina Sanchi, said, “sending our children back to school has become necessary because education is the best legacy for our children and it will also bring development to our communities.”

On his part, Ad’ Agatu, Chief Godwin Onah, called on the Agatu people to send their children back to school.

He stressed that there were no way a society can develop without education since education remains the key to success.

Also speaking, the paramount traditional head of Gwer West area, Ter Tyoshin, Chief Daniel Abomtse, represented by Mr. Atsue Moses, promised that the Tyoshin traditional council would take the campaign to the nooks and crannies of the area.

Highlights of both events depicted the School Based Management Committee Officials, LGEA Field Staff, Association of Okada Riders and other stakeholders participated in aggressive enrollment rallies on the streets of Naka in Gwer West and Obagaji in Agatu.

