Sturridge completes move to Turkey with Trabzonspor

Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge will continue his career in Turkey after signing with Trabzonspor, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Sturridge, 29, was released by Liverpool just days after picking up a Champions League winner’s medal following his club’s victory over Tottenham in the final.

He went on to pick up a six-week ban from footballing activities in July when the FA sanctioned him for breaking betting rules over a potential move to Sevilla.

But he arrived in Turkey at the start of this week and has penned a deal that will run for at least the next three seasons at the Super Lig club.

