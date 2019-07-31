Students commend Ganduje over appointment of KSACA DG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dawakin Tofa Science College’s Old Students Association (DATSOSA) class 2003 has commended Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for appointing member of the association, Dr Sabitu Yusha’u Shu’aibu as director general of Kano State Agency for the Control of Aids (KSACA).

A statement signed by the Secretary General of the Association, Malam Hafizu Hamza Shanono described the appointment as deserving one taking into consideration the track records of the personality involved in humanitarian service.

“We are optimistic that, the agency will thrive and attain higher position in terms of development under Dr Shuaibu. Moreover, DATSOSA is proud to be associated with the success recorded by the newly appointed DG,” the statement indicated.

The association, therefore called on the newly appointed DG to be good ambassador of the association, adding that the association will render all the necessary support needed by the new DG continue to enable him succeed in undertaking his new responsibilities.

