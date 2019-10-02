Students charged to plan career path early

ADVERTISEMENT

Students in Diko community have been charged to plan for their future early in order to avoid regrets later in life.

Chairman, Education and Youth Empowerment, Diko Community Development Association (DCDA) in Gurara Local government of Niger State, Obed Danlami gave this charge on Monday during a career talk put together for students and pupils of schools in Diko by the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the committee, through the DCDA, organized the event to guide the students in their career choices and what they needed to know about their desired career path.

A Media practitioner with Media Trust Limited, Joshua Odeyemi, told the students that they can achieve whatever they set their minds on through hard work and tenacity.

He said education is key to human and capital development for any given society.

Similarly, a computer Analyst/ Mathematician, Bose Afiacymama, spoke specifically on the girl-child education with emphasis on entrepreneurship, saying “what you study in school might not be what will put food on your table because technology has made the world a global village.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App