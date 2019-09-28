  1. Home
Students applaud Masari’s approach to banditry

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano Published Date
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State
The Northern Students Forum (NSF) yesterday affirmed its support for Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s peace dialogue adopted as a measure to end banditry.

This was contained in a statement issued in Kano signed by NSF’s national president, Comrade Abubakar Abdullahi. According to the statement, the current peace being experienced in the state is as a result of the peace dialogue, and the gesture exhibited by the governor is a clear sign of responsible and responsive governance.

The statement noted that the political will exhibited by the governor in addressing the menace has been termed by many citizens as the best ever by any government in the affected region.

“As a student group, we have seen how the Katsina State government has taken this issue and it is vested on us to recognize the political will to put to an end to the menace. Therefore, we wish that other affected states will emulate Katsina State’s approach,” the statement added.

