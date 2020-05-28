Student hacked to death in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A student, Yusuf Isah Adi, has been hacked to death with a cutlass in Ugah area of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

A community leader, Musa Saidu, told our reporter on Thursday that the late Adi was attacked when he was sleeping by one Rabiu Musa Omiya.

Saidu alleged that Omiya hit Adi with a cutlass on his head and also injured Adi’s younger brother during the attack.

READ: Court sends mother who ‘drowned’ baby for psychiatric evaluation

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He said, while the younger brother of Adi is still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, the late Adi lost too much blood and died.

Before his death, Yusuf was a student with the College of Health Science and Technology, Keffi Nasarawa State.

Saidu said that the assailant is, however, on the run, but the incident has been reported to the Police “C” Division.

According to him: “Police Special Anti Robbery Squad, (SARS) came and arrested two people in Ugah town and left.”

The reasons for the attack is still unknown as neighbours said there was no known issue between the two prior to the incident.

The spokesman of the police in the state, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident and said that they were still trying to apprehend the suspect.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App