Student drags sister to court over generator

A student, Izikiel Sabo, 36, of Barnawa, Kaduna, on Thursday, dragged his sister, Cecilia Moses before an Upper Customary Court, sitting in Daura road, Kaduna, seeking recovery of his generator.

Sabo told the court that Cecilia was his younger sister and had borrowed N20,000 from her when he got admission into Kaduna State Polytechnic and Kaduna State University at the same time to enable him register for one.

“I gave her my generator as collateral and told her to make use of it if she wishes before I could raise her money and collet it back, but it took me a long time to get the money.

“Before I brought back the money to her, we had misunderstanding with her husband and herself, but it was not as a result of the generator or the money she borrowed me.

“When I got the money, I took it to one of our sister’s son to take it to her but she refused to accept it. I resend it again and she refused.

“One of our sisters decided to take the money to her and persuaded her to collect it. After that, Cecilia refused to give back my generator saying that she must buy another one first.

“For two months I waited and she did not give me back my generator. I am praying the court to order her to give me back my generator,” Sabo said.

In her defence, Cecilia Moses told the court that they had agreed that her brother would take her to buy another generator, but never did.

“I called him to come and collect his generator but he said it was too late that he had already reported the matter to the court”, she said.

The Judge, Titus Ibrahim-Juja, after listening to both parties, ordered the defendant to return back the generator to her brother and advised them to live in peace and bury all their differences. (NAN)

