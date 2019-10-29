‘Stroke affects 200,000 Nigerians annually’

ADVERTISEMENT

Stroke is now the global leading cause of disability and the second leading cause of death worldwide, the Chief Executive of Stroke Action Nigeria, Rita Melifonwu, has said.

Rita, in a statement to mark the 2019 World Stroke Day on October 29, 2019 said in Nigeria, stroke continues to affect 200,000 people annually.

“This is an estimate as we do not have a national stroke register. Majority of people affected by stroke now in Nigeria are adults in their most economically active lifespan, resulting in unemployment and poverty,” she said.

Stroke, according to the American Stroke Association, is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. It is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (ruptures).

The 2019 World Stroke Day, she said, will focus on stroke risks and prevention, with the ‘Don’t be the One’ campaign highlighting the fact that the lifetime risk of stroke for adults over the age of 25 is one in four, which is an increase from one in six.

She however stated that there is a clear need for more effective and accelerated action on prevention.

The World Stroke Organization stated that 90% of strokes are linked to 10 key risk factors which include: high blood pressure, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet low in fruits and vegetable consumption, high cholesterol, obesity, active or passive smoking, high alcohol intake, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, low levels of income and education, she said.

To help drive awareness of stroke risks and prevention, Stroke Action Nigeria is collaborating with Michael and Fransisca Stroke Foundation, Acha Foundation, Stroke Care International, and IDA Stroke Awareness Foundation to fly the flag for the ‘Don’t be the One’ to have a stroke in Nigeria campaign.

