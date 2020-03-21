Strike: Reps aid withdrawal of sack threat to FCT doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have withdrawn a circular, mandating members of the FCTA chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to go back to work within 48 hours or consider themselves sacked.

At the meeting initiated by the Speaker, the House Health Services Committee led by its Chairman, Rep. Tanko Sununu, officials of the FCTA and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) met on Friday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, today stated that part of the resolutions reached at the meeting was the set up of a Committee of five persons comprising a member of NMA, two members of the NARD FCT Chapter and two FCTA staff which will look into the issues relating to the payment of the doctors and report back.

It was also resolved that FCTA should source for funds from alternative sources to pay flat rate to 36 Doctors that have not been paid between six to seven months pending when the issue is resolved.

The NMA, led by its President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, informed the House Committee that the national body had directed all his members on strike to resume duties at their posts while the association continues with the negotiations with the FCTA on behalf of the striking doctors.

He expressed his gratitude to the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives for the proactive measures taken to intervene in the matter and in ensuring that the national emergency regarding the coronavirus is well contained within the nation.

Daily Trust reports that the resident doctors’ association had embarked on an indefinite strike last Tuesday over non-payment of its members’ salaries.

Daily Trust also reported that at the Asokoro District, Kuje District and Wuse District Hospitals, patients complained as there were no doctor to attend to them.

