Strike paralyses Children’s Day in Oyo

The ongoing strike embarked upon by Oyo state workers including teachers of public primary and secondary schools on Monday paralysed Children’s Day celebration in the state.

Our correspondent who was at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba in Ibadan observed that parents and pupils who turned out for the event were seen returning back to their various houses unlike in previous years.

Our reporter reports that teachers are on strike because of the state’s government’s inability to meet their demands for better service delivery including arrears of financial benefits and promotions due to them.

