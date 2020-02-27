Strike looms in FCT over delayed, part payment of workers salaries

ADVERTISEMENT

An industrial action looms in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, over delayed and part payment of work salaries.

It comes as the Association of Resident Doctors raised concerns that worker salaries for January 2020 were delayed, and then paid eight weeks later with a reduction between one-fifth two one-tenth.

The Association of Resident Doctors said workers in health and education secretariats were worst hit.

FCTA attributed the delay to technical issues as it migrates onto the Integrated Payroll personnel Information system following directives by the federal government.

“IPPIS has been the platform for salary payment for over six years with the recognition of the various salary structures,” Dr Roland Aigbovo, said in a statement.

“It really beats my imagination why at this time, this grievous mistake will still be made after the long wait.

“Many workers have been left on a very depressing mode with the turn of events as regards to their salaries which they were anxiously waiting to ease the financial burden following the end of year and new year celebrations.”

“We want to also bring to the fore that some workers are being owed up to seven months in the same FCTA as a result of reasons not known to many and now, the IPPIS saga has further increased their already traumatised situation,” he noted.

