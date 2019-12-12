Strike: KEDCO assures of improved electricity services

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the agreement reached between National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and representatives of Government this morning, on all the issues in contention which led to the Union suspending the industrial action it embarked upon on Wednesday.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai said this is a good development and the suspension of the strike shows that both parties have the interest of the nation at heart. In that light, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) wishes to inform the public and its numerous customers that all our staff have be instructed to offer services to them and ensures that all complaints are quickly attended to.

Our customers are to expect improved services across our franchise areas without any delay following the suspension of the strike. This is in line with our quest to see that customers get maximum satisfaction and value for their money especially during the Yuletide.

In that regard, the management also called on all its numerous customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States to as a matter of partnership pay their bills

to avoid any sanction from KEDCO as they receive their bills and not to carry the payment into year 2020.

The management also called on customers to get their prepaid meters at any of the stipulated points as they were informed during the meter roll out flag off across our franchise areas as this will ensure that we all end the issues of estimated billing in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s directive.

