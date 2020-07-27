Strike: FG, Resident Doctors in closed-door meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are currently holding a closed-door meeting to avert industrial action.

The meeting is holding between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and the leadership of the resident doctors led by its president, Dr. Sokumba Aliyu.

Recall that NARD had threatened to resume its suspended industrial action on August 17 if the federal government fail to meet its demands.

The demands of the resident doctors include the immediate resignation or removal of the Chief Medical Director of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Henry Ugboma over alleged fraud and administrative mismanagement.

The association also demanded the unconditional reinstatement of the suspended UPTH Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) executives led by Dr. Solomon Amadi.

It also demanded that hospitals be provided with funds to sustain the provision of the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), immediate implementation and funding of the medical residency training act as agreed, and payment of salary shortfall of its members.

Present at the meeting includes the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, State Minister of Health Olorunimbe Mamora and other top government officials.

