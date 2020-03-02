Street begging: Tofa faults Kano government approach

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman Kano Concerned Citizens Initiatives (KCCI), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa has observed that the drastic step taken in stopping street begging by Almajiri in Kano by the government might not be sustainable.

Addressing participants during the state’s NGO summit on Almajirci and street begging held at Ruqayya house in Kano, he said “Personally, I see a lot of problems in the approach. Nonetheless, ways have to be found to solve the problem of Almajiri and get rid of street begging.

“The starting point, in my opinion, is to properly define and differentiate the two. Only when that is done can we be able to determine the most feasible and possible policies and actions that are suitable, and the method to be used to successfully implement the programme.”

He said considering the millions of Almajiri roaming the streets and begging for food, to capture them and forcefully enroll them in schools requires deep and strategic thinking.

