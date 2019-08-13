‘Strategic plans in place to reduce number of missing pilgrims’

ADVERTISEMENT

HRH Prince Khalid bin Faisal has said that Saudi Arabia will continue to make efforts towards the navigation of pilgrims at Holy sites during Hajj.

Fielding questions from journalists at the Emirate of Makkah in Mina on Tuesday, Prince Khalid stated that although the issue of missing pilgrims can’t be resolved within the period of a year, plans had been made to a certain level to ensure that the number of missing pilgrims is drastically reduced.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can assure you that Saudi Arabia has a strategic plan towards this problem, and will be implemented gradually,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prince also revealed that a prototype of a new Mina will be revealed by the 2020 Hajj season.

He also debunked the news that the Kingdom will be hosting 15 million pilgrims by next year, stating that although the country is optimistic in increasing the number of pilgrims coming from across the globe in line with Saudi’s Vision 2020, 15 million is too big of a number to attain by the next Hajj pilgrimage.

He also congratulated the King and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, the Crown Prince, and the people of Saudi on facilitating a successful and smooth Hajj.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App