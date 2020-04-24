Stranded students get palliatives in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has donated food items to stranded students of the State-owned Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade after schools were closed to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters, Azeez Adeyemi, who made the donations on behalf of Governor Abiodun, said the items distributed include rice, noodles, Semovita and drinks. The beneficiaries are students living in in Remo LGA, where the polytechnic is sited.

The governor said his administration would continue to do everything within its power to improve the welfare of people of the state.

“The State government will continue to do everything possible within our strength to cater for Nigerian students In Ogun State,” he said.

Abiodun further said it was important to listen to the plea of Nigerian students and show them love at such a critical period.

He implored the students and the residents of the State to join hands with his administration in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App