Stranded Nigerians abroad take to social media, request evacuation

ADVERTISEMENT

Stranded Nigerians in Italy, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon have gone on social media, crying for help and requesting to be evacuated back home.

This is stemming from the coronavirus pandemic which has grounded movements across borders.

So far, the Federal Government has evacuated over 770 Nigerians from over 20 countries abroad.

A video showed some students in Saudi Arabia seeking to be evacuated.

The spokesman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdulrahman Balogun, when contacted, said the pandemic had affected the jobs of many Nigerians abroad and that they had no option but to come back home.

“So, some of them were stranded and had something they were doing in Nigeria before they travelled. Some travelled for conferences, business, visiting, school and the likes”.

He said the Federal Government opened the air space to ensure the return of those trapped abroad.

“Opening of airspace for them to be back home is a great relief from FG,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App