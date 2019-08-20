Stop shadow-boxing, address issues, PDP tells APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop “shadow-boxing” and address the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari – led government.

The PDP said the APC should assist President Buhari in providing answers to his government’s failures, including the crippling of the nation’s economy and the erosion of national cohesion, which have resulted in resentment across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party stated this in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, adding that it was appalling that at a time the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians were condemning reprehensible acts and seeking for solutions, the APC was allegedly gloating and playing politics on very grave issues that bordered on national security and stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PDP therefore, demands that APC come clean on the ignoble roles it is playing in undermining our national integrity and efforts towards a stable polity,” the party said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App