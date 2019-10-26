Breaking News
Flood sacks 40 villages in Adamawa, says emergency agency
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Stop paying ransom to kidnappers – Kaduna CAN chairman
ADVERTISEMENT

Stop paying ransom to kidnappers – Kaduna CAN chairman

By Andrew Agbese, Kaduna Published Date
File photo

Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has called for a stop to the paying of ransom to secure the release of abducted persons.

Rev. Hayab said paying ransom will further serve to equip and encourage the bandits and said people should protect themselves while communities should mobilise and defend themselves against bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “From now henceforth, people should protect themselves and we must not give kidnappers any money.

“Communities  must defend themselves against these bandits terrorising them and stop giving them money because the more we give them money, the more we are encouraging them to continue to perpetrate this evil.

“Nigerians should not continue to be impoverished by the nefarious activities of bandits, all hands must be on deck to uproot such evil from the society,” Hayab said.

Hayab, who was involved in the negotiations for the release of the six school girls abducted in Kaduna said he has learnt many lessons in the process.

“We are just enriching the kidnappers and encouraging them to continue with this evil over and over again.”

He said further that CAN will not support the payment of ransom to kidnappers and will continue to call on the authorities to live up to their responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens.

“We in CAN will continue to shout and call on government to be responsible to security matters, we will not support giving kidnappers money”.

He said schools must take adequate security measures to protect staff and students.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.