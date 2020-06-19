Stop parading yourself as APC chairman, Court restrains Giadom

ADVERTISEMENT

A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Florence Fiberesima on Friday restrained Victor Giadom from parading himself as the National chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The court granted an order that Giadom is not a member of APC National Working Committee.

The Court also held that Victor Giadom is not a Deputy National Secretary, Acting Chairman or National Chairman of APC because he resigned to contest as the deputy governorship candidate on the 2019 governorship election in Rivers state.

The Court in a suit No.PHC/360/2020 filed by F.C Nwafor also granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining APC from recongnising or regarding Victor Giadom as a member of the National Working Committee or as a Deputy National Secretary , Acting Chairman or National Chairman of APC .

The Court also granted an order restraining Victor Giadom from issuing, signing or endorsing any document or correspondence to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC or any other body or institution in the capacity of the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of APC.

The application for the restraining order was filed by F.C. Nwafor on behalf Dele Moses and Azunda Nwori a member of the APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe .

F.C Nwafor had sought the court order to restrain Victor Giadom having resigned his position as a member of the national working committee of the party to contest the 2019 election as deputy governor on the platform of the APC.

The case which have APC, Adams Oshiomole, Victor Giadom and Igo Aguma as defendants was adjourned to the 1st July, 2020 for hearing on the motion of notice.

