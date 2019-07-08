Stop painting Abia in bad light – Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Orji, has advised Abians to always resist the urge and the practice of painting the State in bad light in the name of politics.

He stated this while meeting with Abia-based online publishers in Umuahia, the State capital last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker who lamented the bad publicity some Abians are giving the State just because their parties or preferred persons are not in leadership positions.

“What do they stand to gain? Why are they not talking about our enviable feats in education where Abia has maintained first position in WASSCE in the entire federation for four consecutive years: 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, and where our children keep topping the JAMB exams? Why are they not talking about the relative peace and security we are enjoying in Abia compared to other places? Why are they not talking about the fact that Abia has climbed to be among the first five States in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in Nigeria? Why are they not talking about the fact that Abia is in the first three in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) ranking out of the 36 States, among other feats? It takes careful planning and meticulous implementation by any government to achieve these feats

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you paint the State in bad light and say only negative things about her while ignoring the positives, you are also indirectly lowering your own value as an Abian before the rest of the world. He therefore urged all Abians to imbibe the spirit of patriotism by balancing the opinions which they put out in the public domain”.

While speaking on the several committees set up by the Assembly to investigate some parastatals perceived not to be performing satisfactorily and owing their workers, the Speaker urged the publishers to help government by exposing fraudulent practices everywhere in the society including the civil service, saying that the ugly cycle of revenue leakages and non-payment of salaries due to bad management must come to an end in the State.

He further urged the online publishers to always be fair to all sides in their reportage and not allow their personal preferences to override the demands of their professional calling.

The Speaker who said his mission in the legislature was to change the face of legislation in the State, promised to energize his Direct Touch Initiative by continuing with empowerment programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the people.

“Gone are the days when legislators are seen only as lawmakers. Today, they are also seen as leaders who must empower and establish projects for their people. I cannot afford to fail the people in that regard,” he concluded.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Ugochukwu Nwankwo, told the Speaker that the online publishers had come to congratulate him on his emergence as Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and to assure him of their fair coverage and reportage of issues in a manner that is right and fair to all sides.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App