Stop multiple taxation, CEOs tell Ogun Governor

The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies in Ogun State yesterday asked Governor Dapo Abiodun to stop multiple taxation on their investments at various levels of government.

They argued that apart from the permit by the state, other Local Government Areas placed levies on companies thereby affecting the cost of production.

The business executives, who spoke on Tuesday in Abeokuta at the State Governor’s Dialogue with Business Executives, also demanded establishment of the free trade zone by the new government.

The CEO of Food and Agro – Allied Group, Paul Gbededo in his remarks, said the governor should wade into the menace of multiple taxation by streamlining the levies at various levels of government.

“We have taxes on the roads, we have taxes on the drivers, and we have taxes on water and so on.

“What can the government do to ease the pain of the investors so as to reduce the cost of production and thereby helping us to produce competitive products,” Gbededo said.

Also speaking with newsmen on the sideline, the Chairman of Best Foods Fresh Farms, Emmanuel Ijewere described multiple taxation as an act of terrorism against the investors in the state.

“Many of the multiple taxation come from the Local Government Areas and the money don’t get to the government. And its not even the multiple taxation, its the harassment that goes with it, the destruction they do to your business and the fear they put in people.

“The government now needs to step in because I consider that an terrorism and illegal tax collection, ” Ijewere said.

In his address, Governor Dapo Abiodun assured the business executives that he would tackle their fears and turn Ogun into industrial friendly environment for the business to thrive.

