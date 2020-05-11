Stop making noise about COVID-19 positive almajirai, Ganduje tells northern govs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said some of the almajirai brought to Kano from other states are COVID-19 positive, and what they need most is not noise-making or publicity, but rather caregiving.

He said while the almajirai were not infected in the process of transporting them to their respective states, the repatriation has been a unanimous agreement reached by the Northern Governor’s Forum.

“We agreed at the Northern Governors Forum that all almajirai be moved to their states of origin. That is why we are sending, in good faith and procedures, all almajirai that are not from Kano State to their respective states of origin,” he said.

The governor told journalists at the state’s Task Force on COVID-19 media briefing at the Government House that the exercise was not political and should not be politicised.

“The same way we are sending back almajirai to their states of origin; we are receiving almajirai who are Kano indigenes from other states. But the fact that we are not making noise about it does not mean they are all healthy without COVID-19 infections,” he said.

