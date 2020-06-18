Stop interfering in Sanusi’s probe, CSO tells Ganduje

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Awareness on Justice and Accountability (CAJA), has expressed displeasure over “an attempt by the Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to interfere in the work of the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission activities, on the investigation of the 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sunusi II.”

A statement issued in Kano, signed by CAJA’s officer, Maryam Ahmad Abubakar, claimed that the directive by the governor through his press secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, commanding the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, to resume investigation of the former emir violates the act that established the commission.

“At a moment like this, we expect the governor to put genuine efforts in addressing the spread of COVID-19, cushioning the effect of the current hardship of the vulnerable indigenes, and restoring the economic activities of the state that have been suffering even before the lockdown regime, not just nagging on an issue that continues to bring disunity not only among the people of the state, but even among some governors in the country,” it stated.

CAJA added that the governor’s action had become so provocative to the people, adding that the image of the state and northern elders has been subjected to abuse and attack by the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

It added that the governor’s unguarded utterances on the Kano elders since the beginning of the issue and his refusal to meet with the Northern Elders Forum have no doubt, proved that the he is more interested in witch-hunting the emir rather than amicable resolution of the issue.

When contacted on the allegations by the centre, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Malam Abba Anwar, stated that the centre’s allegations were just mere statements, adding that in a democratic setting, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion.

According to him, the commission is an independent body on its own, operating independently of any governmental influence.

He added that saying the state governor had directed the commission to probe the former emir was a clear indication that the centre lacks merit to understand a simple and direct information.

“If an appeal on a prayer before a competent court was quashed, it means investigation shall continue, so this is not a directive from the state involvement,” he emphasised.

The state’s anti-graft agency was investigating the deposed Emir over alleged N2.2bn scam on lands belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App