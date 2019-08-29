Stop instigating traditional rulers against me, Okorocha tells Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has pleaded with his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to stop instigating traditional rulers against him.

The former governor, now Senator representing Imo West, said in a statement that Ihedioha has been using the chairmanship of the Imo State Council of Chiefs as a bait to get both the current chairman, Eze Samuel Ohiri and his predecessor, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, to launch a war against him.

The statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, read, “24 hours after Mr. Cletus Ilomuanya who was removed as both the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers and as the traditional ruler of Obinugwu autonomous community by the government several years ago, had a Press Conference attacking the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council, Eze Samuel Ohiri had his own Press Conference, also berating the former governor, who is now the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District in the Senate.

“We are aware of what is going on. The governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha is using the Chairmanship of the State Council of Traditional Rulers to hold Eze Ohiri and Mr. Ilomuanya to ransom. He is manipulating them with the issue of the Chairmanship of the Traditional Rulers’ Council.

“Both the text of the Press Conference by Eze Ohiri and the one by Ilomuanya were all written in the Government House and handed over to the duo to read respectively.”

