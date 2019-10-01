Stop humiliating Osinbajo, Ogun APC youths tell ‘cabals’

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Remoland, Ogun State, on Tuesday, asked those they tagged “desperate cabals” to stop act of maltreatment and humiliation against Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The youths, under the aegis of Remo APC Youths, alleged that the cabals were hell-bent on stripping Osinbajo off “his garment of honour.”

Speaking during a solidarity demonstration in Abeokuta on Tuesday, the group expressed concerns that there had been campaigns of calumny against Osinbajo over 2023 presidency, which he was yet to declare whether he would run or not.

The Coordinator of the group, Adetowubo Adebayo, who spoke with newsmen, described Osinbajo as an upright man with an “unblemished integrity.”

Adebayo said Osinabjo, over the years, had shown his leadership capacity in piloting the affairs of Nigeria alongside President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, warned the “evil minded people” to desist from actions that could trigger unrest in Nigeria.

“These are coordinated attacks at bringing down our man, the pride of Ogun State from the seat he occupies. We unequivocally state that Vice President is an upright man with unblemished integrity, and he would not have indulged in corruption that can bring his hard earned name into disrepute.

“It is quite appalling that the desperate cabals are behind this mischievous act of calumny to strip Vice President off his garment of honour. And we are happy the guerilla campaign holds no water in the face of right thinking Nigerians, who have stood in solidarity with him,” he said.

