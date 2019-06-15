Stop harassing my wife, children, Okorocha begs Ihedioha

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has pleaded with his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, to spare his wife, Nkechi Rochas Okorocha and his children the agony of being harassed daily by some agents of the government.

Okorocha’s plea came less than 24 hours after some thugs invaded a mechanic workshop around the Orji flyover and took away a vehicle undergoing repairs and owned by the daughter of the former governor, Uloma Nwosu nee Okorocha.

He said that even when she later sent her staff with the particulars of the vehicle they took away, to show that the vehicle does not belong to the State Government and to show that she bought the vehicle long time ago, they threatened to beat her and detain her and never cared to look at the particulars of the vehicle.

The former governor advised Ihedioha not to allow lawlessness to take over his government, reminding him that he (Okorocha) never threatened the family of his predecessor.

Okorocha, who is now the senator representing Imo West, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, (Media) Sam Onwuemeodo, said: “We want to make this appeal and ask Governor Emeka Ihedioha to take charge as the governor of the State and halt the incessant harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by his senior appointees and their foot soldiers.

“Specifically, Governor Ihedioha should call some of his appointees and their thugs to order and stop them from their harassment and abuse of the wife and children of the former governor.,

“Chief Ihedioha should not create an ugly history or set a very bad precedence as the first governor of the State, who took delight in harassing the children and wife of the man he succeeded as governor.

“Chief Ikedi Ohakim never harassed or abused the children and wife of Achike Udenwa he succeeded as governor. Owelle Rochas Okorocha for one day, never harassed or abused the wife and children of Chief Ohakim, who he succeeded also as governor. Ihedioha should follow those examples.

“Okorocha’s wife and children never committed any crime by remaining in the State after he had left as governor, when the children and wives of those before him are all at overseas. They are here because they believe in the State and Owelle has an addiction for the good of the State.

“Finally, people should not see Rochas Okorocha’s penchant for peace and tolerance as weakness. A word should be enough for the wise”, the statement added.

