‘Stop fuel subsidy, deregulate downstream sector’

ADVERTISEMENT

The need for the Federal Government to fully deregulate the nation’s oil and gas industry as well as end the controversial fuel subsidy resonated, yesterday, at the Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja as Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Group Wale Tinubu asked industry players to rally support to end fuel subsidy in the country.

Tinubu declared that Nigeria spent $5 billion on fuel subsidy last year. The sum, he said, represented funds that could have been used to finance other critical infrastructure needed by vast majority of the populace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advocated that all stakeholders must support the deregulation of the oil and gas sector to engender growth.

Speaking at the conference, Tinubu said stakeholders in the petroleum industry should rise up and discourage the practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, other critical sectors of the economy, like education and health among others, were in need of funding, adding that such amount expended on subsidy should have been directed to other critical sectors or towards infrastructure development.

Tinubu said there was need to discontinue the current consumption-based government spending.

He hailed the recent appointment of Mr. Mele Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the NNPC, describing him as an incredible and astute technocrat.

He also commended the outgoing GMD for identifying talent in the industry.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App