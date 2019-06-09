Stop embezzling public funds, focus on developing Nigeria, Clergy tells politicians

ADVERTISEMENT

Archbishop John Praise of the Dominion Chapel International Churches (DCIC), Abuja, has called on Nigerian politicians to focus more on affecting the lives of Nigerians positively, rather that devising ways to embezzle public funds.

He gave this admonition while speaking during the 10th year memorial and thanksgiving service of the founder of Prayerlink Evangelical Ministries, Prophet Femi Agboola, in Abuja on Sunday.

While admonishing politicians to live their life to affect the society positively, Archbishop Praise said: “Most times, we judge people by how long they lived but life is not measured by the number of years that one lived on earth but by the impact made. Our politicians should come into power with the mindset of what to deliver.”

He enjoined political office holders to love the country, saying “if we love this country, we will build infrastructure, we will make sure that things are working.”

The clergy urged them to stop stealing public funds and make impact in the society, stressing that Nigerians are suffering.

“The problem in the country is caused by poverty. The problem of Boko Haram started as a result of poverty, the children are not going to school, the bandits started as a result of restiveness. We must provide solutions to the problems in the society so that we can have a nation we can be proud of.”

Speaking about late Prophet Agboola, Archbishop Praise said the clergy made impact during his short stay on earth, adding that his legacies were living on even after his death.

Also speaking, late Prophet Agboola’s wife, Pastor Foluke Agboola, said her late husband was a man of faith who helped everyone around him to believe in the powers of God.

