Stop denigrating Yoruba leaders, forum tells Wike

Following a remark by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that Yoruba leaders worked against his re-election, the Yoruba Youth Forum has warned the governor to stop denigrating their leaders.

President, Yoruba Youth Forum, Adebayo Fabiyi, said in a statement, that the group would not entertain any “intrusive” intervention on the affairs of the South West.

Wike had during a recent thanksgiving service in Rivers said, “When we lost the election in Ekiti State, one of our leaders in the South West said that Fayose is finished and the next person is Wike.”

According to the group, the claim that Yoruba leaders worked against his election was “crude, false and malicious.”

“This is quite sad, unacceptable, benighted, illogic, suffused in inherent hate.

“Let it be clear to Wike and his ilk that the Yoruba Youth Forum will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by anyone to denigrate our leaders. Our leaders are sacred and sacrosanct builders and enlightened shepherds of our community. We will never insult leaders of other regions,” the statement added.

