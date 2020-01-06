Stop celebrating enemies of Nigeria — Pastor Bakare

ADVERTISEMENT

A cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has urged Nigerians to stop celebrating enemies of the country.

Bakare made the appeal during the first Sunday Thanksgiving Service of the year at the Citadel, also known as the Latter Rain Church in Ikeja.

According to the cleric, this is a decade of a new Nigeria, adding that there was therefore, an opportunity to turn the tide of the nation and actualise the dreams of the founding fathers.

“The Nigerian Government should be ready to confront the true enemies of our nation and to free Nigerian people of the greed of our oppressors.

“We must stop referring to treasury looters as generous and noble. These are the true enemies of Nigeria no matter the title they wear.

“We must indeed, stop celebrating these enemies of our nation,” he said.

The cleric added that those that champion and fight for democracy were not the enemies of the country, rather, they are heroes.

“The true enemies are found at every level of government from the local to the state and to the federal.

“They can also be found on the streets, in households and in the market places.

“The enemies of our nation are those who abduct, murder, sell their votes, partake in loots and many more,” he said.

Bakare then, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to strengthen the country’s institutions by ensuring total enforcement and compliance to the rule of law during his tenure.

“I believe it is no coincidence that President Muhammadu Buhari has the privilege of presiding over the nation.

“President Buhari must strengthen the institution of justice by adherence to the rule of law.

“Those who desecrate the court must be brought to book to restore sanity to the judiciary.

“They must also strengthen the institution of accountability by enforcing transparency in government and revenue expenditure,” he said.

According to him, it is time to put aside religious and other sentiments and build a new Nigeria where hospitals are well equipped, youths are employed, businesses strive and many more.

“I have made up my mind that I will offer myself or support those who offer themselves to ensure that Nigeria is safe and great in our time,” the cleric said. (NAN)

