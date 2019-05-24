Stop building mansions, build industries, Anambra monarch advises subjects

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional Ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area in Anambra State, Igwe Onyido Alexander Uzo has advised rich indigenes in his domain to give more emphasis on building industries rather than mansions to help curb unemployment.

Speaking at a lecture organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Awka Uzo attributed the high rate of drug addiction among youths to unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lecture is an annual event organized by the agency to discuss the issue of drug abuse and violent crimes with critical stakeholders in the state.

“We should minimize investment in constructing high rise buildings, instead should be investing in building of industries that would create Jobs for Anambra youths and reduce the temptations of drugs and violent crimes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the menace of illicit drug abuse posed serious threats to security in state hence the need for everyone to join hands to remedy the situation through the setting up of industries and youth empowerment programmes.

He advised Governor Willie Obiano, to create the enabling environment so that people will be interested in investing in industries in the state.

He said the only way to check drug abuse and violent crimes was to invest in building industry and job creation.

The monarch also called for re-orientation, education, strong law and good governance as means to addressing the problem.

Also speaking Igwe Aranu Chidume, Eze Ana – Ukwu Igulube of Omor advocated for intensive campaign among commercial motorcyclists as they represented the most vulnerable group of drug abusers.

He also advised parents to closely monitor their children and the company they keep.

“We leave our homes every day without caring to find out about those we leave at home.. We must find out what happens in our homes everyday” he said.

The Commander of the agency in the state,Mr Sule Momodu called on the stakeholders to join hands with the agency in the fight against drug abuse.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App