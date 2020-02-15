Stonehedge hotel opens in Kaduna on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

Stonehedge Hotels, a premium brand that specializes in delivering supreme hospitality, has announced its grand opening of a one-stop stylish hotel in Kaduna.

The company said Kaduna state Governor Nasiru El-Rufai will officially unveil the hotel on Monday in a grand ceremony featuring business tycoons and captains of industries.

Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Edo, Nasarawa, among others are expected to accompany the Kaduna Governor during the occasion.

It added that the hotel features 32 spacious sophisticated and contemporary guest rooms with plush beddings; with a unique culinary indulgence domiciled inside its 140-seater restaurant that serve both local and foreign inspired cuisine; as well as extensive business and leisure facilities.

The chairman and chief executive of Stonehedge Hotels, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba, said his company was delighted with the opening of the hotel brand in Kaduna, which is a dynamic and one of Nigeria’s booming cities.

“This is one of our modest contribution to the tourism sector in Kaduna. With this, we are also complementing Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s urban renewal effort of the defunct headquarters of Northern Nigeria.

“We’ve seen the sporadic growth of Kaduna’s GDP in the last five years of Governor El-Rufai’s administration, and we are determined to contribute our quota towards job creation and excellent service delivery to the people of Kaduna state,” the Stonehedge chairman said.

