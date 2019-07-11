Stocks: Investors lose N123.9bn

ADVERTISEMENT

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a negative trend yesterday as the two-day bullish run was halted as investors wealth decreased by N123.9bn to close at N14.2tn

The All Share Index (ASI) fell 21bps to settle at 29,256.60 points following sell pressures in DANGCEM (-0.7%), FORTE (-10.0%) and WAPCO (-1.1%) as a result, the year to date (YTD) loss fell to 6.9%.

The activity level was mixed as volume traded declined by 35.9% to 188.7m units while value traded advanced 15.5% to N3.7bn.

The most active stocks traded by volume were ZENITH (45.1m units),MORISON (20.9m units) and FBNH (19.5m units) while MTNN (N1.4bn), ZENITH(N866.5m) and GUARANTY (N404.5m) led by value.

Sector performance was mixed, albeit negatively skewed as 3 of 5 indices closed in the red. The Banking and Consumer Goods indices gained 2.6% and 0.3% respectively, buoyed by modest price appreciation in GUARANTY (+3.8%), UBN(+9.5%), ETI (+4.2%) and UNILEVER (+3.1%).

On the flip side, the Oil & Gas index extended losses as sell-offs in FORTE (-10.0%) and CONOIL (-9.9%) dragged the index by 1.1%. Similarly, declines in DANGCEM (-0.7%), WAPCO (-1.1%), BERGER (-1.4%) and LINKASSURE (-9.9%) led to a 0.5% fall in the Industrial Goods and Insurance indices respectively.

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth strengthened to 0.9x from 0.4x recorded yesterday as 15 stocks advanced relative to 16 decliners.

The top outperforming stocks were NPFMCRBK (+9.7%), UBN (+9.5%) and SOVRENINS (+5.0%) while the laggards were led by FORTE (-10.0%), CONOIL (-9.9%) and LINKASSURE(-9.9%).

Analyst said Barring any catalyst to spur investors’ appetite, “we expect the bearish performance to persist in the near term.”

