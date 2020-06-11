Stigma of rape lasts longer than imagined

ADVERTISEMENT

Cases of rape in Nigeria are rising to an alarming and uncontrollable rate.

Females get sexually abused every day in most parts of the country. Children, and even adults, are victims of this unlawful act. Some of the cases are mentioned while some are go unnoticed.

Most children grow up and are exposed to harsh societies. They are told that sex is for adults, but they get abused through it thereby making their mindset about the society and the opposite sex.

Sexually abused victims are most times mentally and psychologically broken; they begin to have the impression of being less important and also become insecure; seeing everyone that comes around them as an abuser.

A sexually abused person is also psychologically abused in the sense that their mindset and impression towards life has been interrupted.

Sadly, most Nigerian parents contribute to the stigma of the abused individual by not speaking out for justice; keeping such “humiliation” to themselves with the excuse of protecting what they REPUTATION, forgetting that the child also demands justice. Other parents keep nute when the abuser is a member of the family; claiming to protect the family’s image.

In most cases of rape, the abusers give the excuse of, “I lost control of myself due to the way she dressed”, but there should be no excuse for rape.

Whenever a child gets sexually abused and less or nothing is done about it either by the parents, society and the government in other to bring justice to that child, the stigma becomes stronger and a part of their lives.

Every sexually abused victim demands justice and also needs to be protected. The abusers need to be severely punished by the law no matter their reputation. Government needs to take action on issues concerning rape. Our children, especially the females, need to be protected and deserve to be free off the burden of stigmatisation.

Wasila Musa – wasilamusa44@gmail.com

