Sterling Bank launches OneBank App

Sterling Bank Plc has launched a new banking application that can be used for all banking and payment transactions by its customers, Muhammed Moshood, the bank’s Public Relations Officer Branding, Marketing and Communication, said in a statement.

The statement said the Chief Digital Officer of the bank, Olayinka Oni, had said the new app is an affirmation of the bank’s position as the most innovative bank in Nigeria, adding that the app is also in line with the bank’s forward looking, customer-centric and excellence-oriented brand personality.

Oni said the application has almost everything customers might want to get about 10 different applications for, noting that with OneBank, everything the customer wants and needs is placed on his or her palm.

Some of the unique features of the OneBank App include self registration/on boarding, instant account opening, domestic and foreign transfers, credit card requests, virtual card application and use and cash pick up – withdraw money from ATM in branch without card among others.

