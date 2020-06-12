Sterling Bank kits 500 Lagos highway managers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading deposit money banks, has donated 5,000 customized reflective uniforms to Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in a bid to make highways managers in Lagos State safe as they work at dawn and dusk to keep the environment safe.

The bank’s Regional Business Executive, Institutional Banking (Lagos region), Mrs. Mojibola Oladunni, made the donation to the Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in Lagos.

Oladunni said the bank would continually engage in initiatives that will protect the environment especially those that are connected to the protection of lives through its partnership with LAWMA.

According to her, the donation of the reflective highway managers’ uniforms to LAWMA “is one of the ways the bank contributes to the wellbeing of skilled and unskilled workers in the communities in which it does business across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

In his remarks, Mr. Odunmboni remarked that, “Sterling Bank has been supporting us over the years and today they have donated another 5, 000 uniforms to us again for the kitting of our sweepers.”

He said the uniforms came at a time the authority had just expanded the number of sweepers across the state, noting that the donation will be adequate for distribution to all the sweepers on its payroll. He appealed to the management of the bank to continue its good gesture to LAWMA and other agencies of the Lagos State Government.

Sterling Bank, which has committed more than N1 billion to initiatives that protect the environment in the past 10 years, has donated more than 60,000 uniforms to agencies that keep the environment clean in different parts of the country in the last six years.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App