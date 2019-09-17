Sterling Bank earmarks N20bn for SMEs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling Bank has set aside N20bn for the micro and medium scale enterprises (MSME) under its Business Support Facility.

The BSF launched yesterday was designed to help entrepreneurs access loan of between N5m to N20m to grow their businesses.

Group Head, Retail Assets and Liabilities Group, Benedicta Sadoh disclosed this at a press conference at the Sterling Bank Corporate Head Office.

She said the business support funding with attractive pricing and no collateral could be accessed within 48 hours with minimal documentation.

According to her, it was the Sterling Bank’s innovation to support MSMEs; an important segment strategic to the growth of any economy.

Sador disclosed that a sum of N20bn has been earmarked by the bank between now and 2020, adding that N10bn is up for grab in the remaining three months of 2019 while no fewer than 50,000 SMEs would have been reached before the end of 2020.

