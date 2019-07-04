Stefflon Don, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ice Prince, others celebrate Burna Boy’s BET Award in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ice Prince and a host of others joined Afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly called “Burna Boy” at Club Quilox in Lekki, Lagos to celebrate his win at the 2019 BET Awards.

Burna Boy was last month announced the winner of the Best International Act award at the just concluded 2019 BET Awards held in Los Angeles, United States.

Stefflon Don, the talented British rapper and girlfriend of Burna Boy, also graced the event as she danced radiantly with her man.

This visit marks the first time the UK rapper is visiting Nigeria. Stefflon Don and her boyfriend, Burna, met earlier this year when she missed her flight while on a trip to Ghana and decided to attend a show where Burna Boy performed. The lovebirds have been together since and even attended the BET Award show together.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, Burna Boy said, “Thank you everyone for supporting me and standing by me all these years. As Africans, we need to stick together and have a unified voice. This BET award is for Nigeria and Africa.”

The celebration put together by the BET Nigeria team also had in attendance Sammy Walsh, Ernest Rabbi Audu, Larry Gaga, Sensei Uche and Nenny B who also joined in celebrating the African giant.

Earlier in his remark, the Country Manager, VIMN Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson said: “We are indeed ecstatic to celebrate Burna Boy and his incredible win at the BET Awards today. This win further reiterates the fact that Nigerian music is a force to be reckoned with in the global industry and cannot be overlooked.

“We at Viacom International Media Networks Africa are particularly keen on sharing the re-imagined African story to the world through music and we feel very strongly about starting conversations and actions that move us closer and closer to the realities we all desire.”

The BET brand has always actively supported music and African artistes all over the world, and this celebration is just one of many to come.

The 19th annual BET Awards show held on 23rd June 2019 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony celebrates the achievements in entertainment and honours music, sports, television and films personalities.

