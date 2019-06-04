Stealing: Court convicts cleaner

ADVERTISEMENT

A cleaner was at the weekend convicted by an Igbosere chief Magistrate Court, after he pleaded guilty to stealing copper pipes, whose values are unknown.

James Terlumu, 18 years, committed the offence last Monday, May 27th, 2019 at Mamma Kotagora House, Marina, Lagos, where he has been working since 2017.

The suspect, James Terlumu, claimed that he was born May 15, 2001, and hails from Poko local government area of Benue state.

He claimed to be a vulcanizer before he was employed as a cleaner on 10th and 11th floor, Mamman Kotagora House, Marina, Lagos where the incident occurred.

In his confessional statement, he said that a week earlier, his friends had stolen some copper pipes at the same building and they were not caught.

He said that he wanted to try his luck when he removed the copper pipes with his hand from the back of the air conditioned, belonging to Federal Mortgage Bank Mamma Kotagora, House Marina, Lagos.

It was on his way out after closing from work at about 7:30pm that the security men at the gate decided to stop him for a search.

After carrying out a search on his body, copper pipes cut into 11 pieces whose value was unknown were found on him. He was promptly handed over to the police.

The offence is punishable under Section 411 of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2019.

The court has fixed June 10, 2019 as judgment day for facts and sentence.

The suspect risks a three-year jail term if found guilty.

