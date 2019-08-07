STDD tasks property owners on sanitation

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) has engaged major property owners along Karu axis of the Nyanya- Karshi Road to maintain the road axis close to their properties.

The Director, Environment Services Mr. Olusegun Olusa who met recently with these residents said the exercise was to help the government in ensuring proper sanitation on the roads.

The Director disclosed that letters had been sent to many of the major property owners along the road and that from his interaction with them they were ready to take over the maintenance of the section in front of their properties.

Olusa further noted that the government was committed to rendering its mandated services to the people but urged residents to help the government to serve them better by keeping their environment clean and green.

The proprietor of the Perfect Step International School Karu, Mrs. Garuba Iyabo, implored the government to carry out enforcement exercises to clear street traders.

A member of the Saint Donald’s Catholic Church Karu Mr Ekeman Lean said the church had been doing its best in keeping the environment clean.

