STDD assures residents on Kwaita infrastructure

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has expressed its resolve to continue the construction and upgrading of rural roads within the territory. The Director Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Felix Nwankwo, in response to the recent complaint from residents of Kwaita- Yebu communities in Kuje Area Council of the FCT who recently called for intervention on roads in their area, appealed for calm.

The director indicated that the Kwaita-Yebu road going by the Abuja Master Plan is a secondary road that connects Kwaita to Kwaku, covering a distance of 30km and said the road was awarded in 2004 to a local contractor, Messer’s Abdek, to finish surface dressing and one number bridge but stopped at Yebu which has a total length of 25km.

He explained that the contractor commenced work and has completed some section of the road.

The director said STDD is currently seeking approval for the upgrade of the same road to be included in the 2020 statutory budget and explained that as soon as there is an approval by the National Assembly, the project would be procured and awarded to a contractor who will handle it.

“The road at completion after the upgrade will be asphaltic with concrete lined drainage at important locations which has a longer life span,” he said.

Nwankwo reiterated that the FCTA is very much aware of the state of the roads and is also very concerned about the satellite towns’ infrastructure and will do everything possible to ensure that they receive the necessary attention.

