Stay out of Ogun PDP crisis, Kashamu tells NWC, Fayose

The PDP candidate in the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State, Sen. Buruji Kashamu, has asked the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP and a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to stay out of the party’s crisis in the Ogun to allow warring factions resolve their differences amicably.

Sen. Kashamu who addressed newsmen at the weekend on the crisis rocking the party in the state, maintained that the gladiators were in the best position to settle the dispute as “all politics is local.”

He accused Fayose of fanning the embers of disunity in Ogun PDP by “backing the group of a former Member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu,” against the structure, which he (Kashamu) built and nurtured in the state.

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East at the Eight National Assembly, expressed readiness to support true reconciliation, declaring that he was no longer contesting for any political office.

