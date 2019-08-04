Stay off Rivers, Wike warns #RevolutionNow protesters

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned anyone who intends to participate in the Omoyele Sowore-led ‘RevolutionNow’ protest to stay off the streets across the state.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, said that Rivers State was not part of the #RevolutionNow protest.

The governor said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the #RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest”.

He directed security agencies in the state to arrest anybody involved in the #RevolutionNow protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons immediately.

Wike also urged parents to ensure that their children are not misled by agents of Sowore to participate in the illegal protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action,” he said.

