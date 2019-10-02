Stay calm, Pochettino tells players after 7-2 Champions League defeat

ADVERTISEMENT

Tottenham Hotspur coach, Mauricio Pochettino’s message was to ‘stay calm’ after Bayern Munich racked up a clinical 7-2 win in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

“We started well, created chances and took a deserved lead on 12 minutes through Heung-Min Son. However, Joshua Kimmich levelled soon after and the visitors forged ahead via Robert Lewandowski just before half-time.

“2-1 became 4-1 within 10 minutes of the second half as Serge Gnabry struck twice in three minutes. Harry Kane gave us hope from the penalty spot for 4-2 just after the hour and it stayed that way until three goals in the final seven minutes – Gnabry hitting his third and fourth, Lewandowski his second. Every strike clinical, Pochettino lamented.

“To stay calm is most important, to stay together,” said Pochettino. “The right assessment is so important, not to take rash decisions and make a rash assessment. It’s so important to stay calm.”

He argued that his team actually started well, stressing that after 30 minutes, no-one expected the final scoreline to be so embarrassing.

Pochettino added that Bayern were very clinical in front of goal, maintaining that every time they arrived, they scored.

“The feeling is so bad, but we need to stay all together, to be strong all together and move on. We damaged our pride but now we need to stay together and from tomorrow, to think and move on.

“It’s difficult to say something for our fans. We feel embarrassed for the result, but what I can say is that we feel as bad as they feel, very disappointed and we need to bounce back all together again.

“To stay together is most important.”

