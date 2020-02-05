States’ IGRs hit N986.29bn in 9 months — NBS

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internally Generated Revenues (IGRs) of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) rose to N987.29 billion in the first 9 months of 2019 from the N692.49 billion recorded at the end of the first six months of the year.

The IGR report at the State level for the third quarter of 2019 published on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that states’ total IGRs rose by N294.8 billion between the second quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2019.

Daily Trust’s analysis showed that the third quarter, 2019 states and FCT IGR figure hit N293.80 billion compared to N392.38 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2019.

Detail later

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App